Capital Research Global Investors Sells 286,462 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Capital Research Global Investors lessened its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,627,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286,462 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre makes up 1.0% of Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 5.20% of MercadoLibre worth $4,128,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. DZ Bank raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,685.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,881.92.

MELI traded up $8.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,613.57. 41,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,100. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,569.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,603.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.81 billion, a PE ratio of 71.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.60. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $1,063.02 and a one year high of $1,825.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 39.46%. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

