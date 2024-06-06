Capital Research Global Investors Sells 1,673,490 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Capital Research Global Investors lessened its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,302,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,673,490 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 1.2% of Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Capital Research Global Investors owned 1.68% of AbbVie worth $4,696,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Capital International Sarl increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 30,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in AbbVie by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 44,988,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,971,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542,463 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 12,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. STAR Financial Bank lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 13,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Barclays reduced their target price on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. HSBC raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.21.

NYSE ABBV traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $167.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,507,891. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $164.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $182.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total transaction of $3,716,756.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,855,698.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total transaction of $10,539,491.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,895,641.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total transaction of $3,716,756.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,855,698.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

