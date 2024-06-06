Capital Research Global Investors Raises Stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,247,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,102 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 1.06% of Entergy worth $227,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in Entergy in the 4th quarter worth about $651,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Entergy by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 23,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Entergy by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 462,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,765,000 after purchasing an additional 40,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Entergy by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Entergy from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Entergy from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Entergy from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.50.

Insider Activity at Entergy

In other Entergy news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $151,845.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,433.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $874,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,247.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $151,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,442 shares in the company, valued at $348,433.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,729 shares of company stock worth $2,194,615 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Stock Up 0.3 %

ETR stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $111.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,184. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.61. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $87.10 and a 52-week high of $114.28.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $31.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 17.75%. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 45.34%.

Entergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.