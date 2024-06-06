Capital Research Global Investors Raises Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 588,265 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,250 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 0.21% of Intuit worth $367,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTU. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $2,101,848,000. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,338,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $836,377,000 after buying an additional 727,185 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Intuit by 61.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,350,929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $690,244,000 after buying an additional 514,259 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 60,534.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 472,952 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,609,000 after buying an additional 472,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,114,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,946,943,000 after acquiring an additional 270,414 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total value of $44,838,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,791,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,060,279,741.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total value of $44,838,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,791,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,060,279,741.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,908 shares of company stock worth $54,521,562 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ INTU traded down $1.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $572.61. 175,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,291,293. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $625.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $623.75. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $419.30 and a 12-month high of $676.62. The firm has a market cap of $160.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.98, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $1.76. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 19.43%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 33.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Intuit from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Intuit from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intuit from $680.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $679.41.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

