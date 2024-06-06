Capital Research Global Investors Purchases 17,351,313 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 90,430,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,351,313 shares during the period. RTX accounts for about 1.9% of Capital Research Global Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Capital Research Global Investors owned 0.07% of RTX worth $7,608,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in RTX by 352.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in RTX by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX Price Performance

NYSE RTX traded down $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $108.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,589,832. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $108.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.76. The stock has a market cap of $143.68 billion, a PE ratio of 42.53, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.83.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.44 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is 98.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RTX. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on RTX from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.33.

Insider Activity at RTX

In other news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,757,566. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other RTX news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,757,566. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,042 shares of company stock worth $12,266,459 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

