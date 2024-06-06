Capital Research Global Investors Purchases 1,556,455 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,476,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,556,455 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 0.14% of Insulet worth $2,056,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Insulet by 227.3% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 386,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,673,000 after buying an additional 268,553 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Insulet by 119.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 79,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,223,000 after buying an additional 43,147 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Insulet by 276.6% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,221 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 7,507 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Insulet by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 36,677 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,048,000 after buying an additional 9,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Insulet by 689.8% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,095 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after buying an additional 20,171 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insulet

In other Insulet news, Director Timothy J. Scannell sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.90, for a total value of $596,970.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,703,807.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on PODD. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Insulet from $226.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Insulet from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Insulet from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Insulet from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Insulet in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.18.

Insulet Price Performance

NASDAQ PODD traded up $6.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $194.22. The company had a trading volume of 109,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,305. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $125.82 and a 52 week high of $298.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.87, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.34. Insulet had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $441.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

Further Reading

