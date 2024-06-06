Capital Research Global Investors Lowers Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Capital Research Global Investors reduced its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,193,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned 0.72% of Digital Realty Trust worth $295,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 43,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after purchasing an additional 9,376 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $59,087,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 4,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 540,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,798,000 after purchasing an additional 12,921 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $147.16. The stock had a trading volume of 56,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021,118. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.30 and a 12 month high of $154.18. The company has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a PE ratio of 40.93 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.99 and its 200 day moving average is $140.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DLR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.65.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

