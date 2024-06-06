Capital Research Global Investors Increases Stock Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,269,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,617 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Masimo were worth $265,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo during the third quarter worth about $132,699,000. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in Masimo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,859,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its stake in Masimo by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 567,765 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,782,000 after buying an additional 314,763 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 818,476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,934,000 after acquiring an additional 214,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo in the third quarter worth approximately $12,497,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.17, for a total transaction of $5,446,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,475.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MASI has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Masimo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masimo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Masimo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Masimo from $145.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masimo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.57.

Masimo Trading Down 7.2 %

Masimo stock traded down $8.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $115.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,205. Masimo Co. has a 1 year low of $75.22 and a 1 year high of $167.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 79.61 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.20.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. Masimo had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $492.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

Featured Stories

