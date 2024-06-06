Capital Research Global Investors Has $327.59 Million Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,773,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $327,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 8.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.8% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 90.9% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 6,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Steel Dynamics

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $2,873,010.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,265,376.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STLD. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.29.

Steel Dynamics Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ STLD traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $127.60. 67,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,161,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.28 and its 200 day moving average is $127.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.40. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.53 and a fifty-two week high of $151.34.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.13. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.64%.

Steel Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Featured Articles

