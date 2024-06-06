Capital Research Global Investors Has $314.80 Million Stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Capital Research Global Investors lowered its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,378,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,704 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 0.60% of Apollo Global Management worth $314,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 151.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

NYSE APO traded up $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $116.65. 593,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,286,938. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.93 and a 52 week high of $119.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.34 and a 200-day moving average of $104.87. The stock has a market cap of $66.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.61.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $839.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.33 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 19.12%. Analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.463 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Leon D. Black sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total transaction of $49,819,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,604,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,716,774,418.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $3,338,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 359,445 shares in the company, valued at $40,002,634.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Leon D. Black sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total transaction of $49,819,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,604,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,716,774,418.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

