Capital Research Global Investors Has $166.79 Million Stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Capital Research Global Investors trimmed its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,839,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 904,691 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $166,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1,333.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 7,099 shares during the last quarter. 41.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZTO has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. HSBC reduced their target price on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Performance

Shares of ZTO stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.62. 368,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,281,000. ZTO Express has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $28.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of -0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The transportation company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. ZTO Express (Cayman)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.96%.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

