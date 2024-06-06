Capital Research Global Investors Has $1.45 Billion Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,567,664 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,080 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 1.38% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $1,451,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 846 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 75.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 55.4% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,516 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,262,000 after acquiring an additional 18,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VRTX shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $456.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $462.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $482.76. 77,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,217,617. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $323.02 and a 12 month high of $484.87. The company has a market cap of $124.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $420.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $412.10.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 39.46%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.11, for a total transaction of $1,031,908.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,502,484.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,350 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.11, for a total value of $1,031,908.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,523 shares in the company, valued at $23,502,484.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total transaction of $715,205.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,467,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,518 shares of company stock valued at $7,409,762. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

