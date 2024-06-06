Capital Research Global Investors Has $1.20 Billion Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Capital Research Global Investors lessened its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,074,398 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 966,126 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,195,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 3,625.0% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Arista Networks by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Arista Networks stock traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $296.11. 331,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,502,044. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.08. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.32 and a 12 month high of $329.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $288.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.43.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $306.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $297.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.22.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Arista Networks

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total transaction of $70,543.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,427.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total value of $70,543.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,976 shares in the company, valued at $941,427.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.15, for a total transaction of $5,383,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $873,122.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 406,536 shares of company stock valued at $119,484,150 over the last three months. 3.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arista Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.