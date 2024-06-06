Capital Research Global Investors Buys 399,646 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,933,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 399,646 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 10.14% of DTE Energy worth $2,308,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in DTE Energy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 781,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,133,000 after buying an additional 16,712 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 46,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,108 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DTE traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $114.64. The stock had a trading volume of 29,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,096. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $90.14 and a 12 month high of $117.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.29.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.04). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.78%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DTE shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.30.

In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total transaction of $139,698.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,271 shares in the company, valued at $498,041.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total transaction of $139,698.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,271 shares in the company, valued at $498,041.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,836. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

