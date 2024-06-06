Capital Research Global Investors Buys 2,504,135 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 77.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,748,737 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,504,135 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 2.51% of Tapestry worth $211,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TPR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 867,143 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $31,920,000 after acquiring an additional 427,668 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,368,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,310 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,050,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TPR traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,632,531. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.55. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.60. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.99 and a 52 week high of $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 6.59 and a quick ratio of 5.98.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $105,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,569,815.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TPR shares. Bernstein Bank increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.31.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

