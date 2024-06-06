Capital International Sarl Sells 20,635 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Capital International Sarl lowered its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 54.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,612 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 20,635 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Hess were worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Hess by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 358,174 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,634,000 after buying an additional 77,197 shares during the last quarter. KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in Hess in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,423,000. ROI Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hess in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Carmignac Gestion bought a new position in Hess in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,919,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hess by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 124,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,961,000 after buying an additional 5,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Hess from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.83.

Insider Activity at Hess

In related news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 13,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total transaction of $2,103,184.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,581 shares in the company, valued at $5,073,417.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hess Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE HES traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $146.80. The stock had a trading volume of 46,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,551,997. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $129.12 and a 12 month high of $167.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $45.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.14.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Hess had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The business’s revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 26.80%.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Articles

