Capital International Sarl Sells 1,673 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Capital International Sarl reduced its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,673 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 707.8% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 622 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 116.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines Stock Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ UAL traded up $1.61 on Thursday, hitting $54.52. 1,344,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,446,950. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.98. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.68 and a fifty-two week high of $58.23. The company has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.38. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The firm had revenue of $12.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UAL shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of United Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.89.

Get Our Latest Report on United Airlines

Insider Buying and Selling at United Airlines

In other United Airlines news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total value of $762,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,060.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Airlines Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.