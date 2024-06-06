Capital International Sarl Reduces Stock Holdings in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Capital International Sarl cut its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl owned 0.05% of Wolfspeed worth $2,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Wolfspeed by 57,400.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed during the 3rd quarter worth $126,000.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WOLF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair lowered shares of Wolfspeed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Wolfspeed in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Wolfspeed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.29.

Shares of NYSE WOLF traded down $0.94 on Thursday, reaching $28.47. 203,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,516,517. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.04 and a 200 day moving average of $30.91. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.63 and a fifty-two week high of $70.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.03. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 96.12% and a negative return on equity of 27.37%. The company had revenue of $200.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marvin Riley acquired 1,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.05 per share, with a total value of $50,475.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,683.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

