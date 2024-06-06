Capital International Sarl Reduces Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Capital International Sarl lowered its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 69.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,605 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Moderna were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 4,833.3% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Moderna by 44.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $157.17. 796,254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,222,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.03. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $170.47. The company has a market cap of $60.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.81 and a 200 day moving average of $104.95.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.59) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.26 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 115.82%. Moderna’s revenue was down 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on MRNA. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.02.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total value of $1,575,300.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,486,241 shares in the company, valued at $156,085,029.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Moderna news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $53,883.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,896.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total transaction of $1,575,300.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,486,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,085,029.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 203,789 shares of company stock valued at $23,868,305 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

