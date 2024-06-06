Capital International Sarl Increases Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Capital International Sarl grew its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 104,937 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 9,941 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up 4.4% of Capital International Sarl’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $117,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. BetterWealth LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,276,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total transaction of $145,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,134,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,276,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,920 shares of company stock valued at $40,306,667 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVGO. Melius Research began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,850.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,341.16.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $1,423.63 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $787.51 and a one year high of $1,445.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,334.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,226.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.77, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.17.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

