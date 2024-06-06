Capital International Sarl Has $18.54 Million Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Capital International Sarl increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 255,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,495 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $18,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $531,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,701,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,668,000 after acquiring an additional 271,221 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 152.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,114,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483,972 shares in the last quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDLZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.39.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.95. 238,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,396,804. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $77.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $91.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.54.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.97%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

