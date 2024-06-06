Capital International Sarl Grows Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Capital International Sarl grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,058 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $13,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 51,219.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 688,196 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $351,868,000 after acquiring an additional 686,855 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,378,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,934,683 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $746,034,000 after acquiring an additional 437,069 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,865,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $719,198,000 after purchasing an additional 310,347 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 653,391 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $334,072,000 after acquiring an additional 249,232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LULU. TD Cowen raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $437.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $492.00 to $397.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $430.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.68.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $8.36 on Thursday, reaching $316.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,982,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,971,204. The company has a market capitalization of $39.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $293.03 and a 52-week high of $516.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $343.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $424.34.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,645. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

