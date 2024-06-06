Capital International Sarl Grows Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Capital International Sarl increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 179,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,334 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $10,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 75.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 11,096 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 7.2% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 22,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 43,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 3.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 107,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

MNST stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.02. The stock had a trading volume of 4,562,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,657,987. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.89. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $47.13 and a 1-year high of $61.22. The stock has a market cap of $55.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MNST shares. Truist Financial downgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.32.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Monster Beverage

About Monster Beverage

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.