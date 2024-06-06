Capital International Sarl Decreases Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Capital International Sarl trimmed its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 12,827 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $11,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of YUM. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the third quarter valued at $43,000. 82.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Paget Leonard Alves sold 6,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total transaction of $859,222.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $979,382.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,817,351.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paget Leonard Alves sold 6,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total value of $859,222.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,521 shares of company stock valued at $4,620,263 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on YUM shares. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.80.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock traded up $0.97 on Thursday, hitting $141.50. 51,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,943,047. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.29 and its 200 day moving average is $134.00. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.53 and a 52-week high of $143.20. The stock has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.08.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 22.92%. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 15th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

