Capital International Sarl Buys 435 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Capital International Sarl raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl owned about 0.07% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $16,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,656,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,064,425,000 after purchasing an additional 30,608 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,431,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,139,074,000 after purchasing an additional 364,021 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,586,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $686,641,000 after purchasing an additional 488,814 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $390,438,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 797,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,273,000 after buying an additional 25,230 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Amy W. Schulman sold 21,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $3,224,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,589.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $152.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,956. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.09. The firm has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of -56.74 and a beta of 0.30. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.98 and a 52 week high of $218.88.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $494.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.01 million. The company’s revenue was up 54.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.40) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALNY. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $234.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $237.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $173.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.19.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

