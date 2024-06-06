Capital International Sarl Buys 15,584 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Capital International Sarl lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,584 shares during the period. Royal Caribbean Cruises accounts for approximately 0.9% of Capital International Sarl’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Capital International Sarl owned about 0.08% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $25,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 120.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 194,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,149,000 after purchasing an additional 106,203 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,672.8% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 17,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retireful LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth about $1,977,000. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on RCL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Macquarie lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.81.

In other news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 9,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total transaction of $1,404,391.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,687 shares in the company, valued at $2,356,705.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total transaction of $6,981,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,017 shares in the company, valued at $21,365,763.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 9,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total transaction of $1,404,391.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,356,705.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,300 shares of company stock worth $19,037,832 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $156.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market cap of $40.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.17 and a 200-day moving average of $128.49. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12-month low of $78.35 and a 12-month high of $156.93.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.44. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

