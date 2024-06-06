Capital International Sarl Buys 10,792 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Capital International Sarl raised its stake in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 176,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,792 shares during the period. BeiGene makes up 1.2% of Capital International Sarl’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $31,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in BeiGene by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,336,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,636,000 after acquiring an additional 285,397 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in BeiGene by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,871,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,384,000 after acquiring an additional 588,294 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of BeiGene by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,352,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,186,000 after buying an additional 69,297 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of BeiGene in the 4th quarter worth $39,632,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BeiGene by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 173,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,188,000 after buying an additional 7,325 shares in the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BGNE shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of BeiGene from $179.30 to $164.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of BeiGene from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of BeiGene from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of BeiGene from $196.00 to $161.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.93.

In related news, CEO John Oyler sold 26,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.89, for a total transaction of $3,977,745.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,186.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ BGNE opened at $158.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.90. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $126.97 and a 52 week high of $226.58.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($2.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.07) by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $751.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.09 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 28.39% and a negative return on equity of 21.70%. BeiGene’s revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.34) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BeiGene, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; TEVIMBRA to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; PARTRUVIX for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; POBEVCY to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); BAITUOWEI, to treat breast and prostate cancers; TAFINLAR and MEKINIST to treat NSCLC and melanoma; VOTRIENT for advance renal cell carcinoma; AFINITOR for advance renal cell carcinoma, NET, SEGA, & breast cancers; and ZYKADIA to treat ALK + NSCLC.

