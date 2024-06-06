Capital International Sarl Acquires 3,839 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Capital International Sarl grew its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,839 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Linde were worth $20,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Linde by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 78 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Linde by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in Linde by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. grew its stake in Linde by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Linde by 1.9% in the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total value of $2,466,417.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,695.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of LIN stock opened at $435.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $441.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $430.49. The company has a market cap of $209.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.95. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $358.37 and a 12 month high of $477.71.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.07. Linde had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Linde’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. HSBC dropped their price objective on Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen increased their target price on Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $468.83.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

