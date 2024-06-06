Capital International Ltd. CA Has $20.71 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Capital International Ltd. CA grew its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,381 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 1.1% of Capital International Ltd. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $20,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COST. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 194.0% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 13,404 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,573,000 after buying an additional 8,845 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 16,749 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,463,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 55,845 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.0% during the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 10.5% in the third quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total value of $567,445.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,228,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total transaction of $1,072,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,785,786.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total transaction of $567,445.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,228,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $805.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $845.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $747.96.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $833.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $755.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $709.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.60 billion, a PE ratio of 51.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $510.57 and a 52 week high of $834.39.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $58.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.75%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.