Capital International Ltd. CA Buys 4,518 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Capital International Ltd. CA grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,142 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $10,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 82,564 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $7,996,000 after purchasing an additional 37,715 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 5,236 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 634.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 29,758 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 25,707 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,371,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 22,711 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 22,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $2,428,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,530,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 22,852 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $2,428,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,530,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jr. Robert E. Funck sold 10,097 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total transaction of $1,055,843.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,099,928.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.64.

NYSE ABT opened at $103.50 on Thursday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $89.67 and a 12 month high of $121.64. The stock has a market cap of $180.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The company had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

