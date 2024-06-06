Capital International Ltd. CA Acquires 9,585 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Capital International Ltd. CA increased its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,585 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in CME Group were worth $13,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in CME Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,739,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,683,012,000 after buying an additional 50,626 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,872,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,406,000 after acquiring an additional 368,864 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 127,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,872,000 after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares during the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 6,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in CME Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 270,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,957,000 after purchasing an additional 10,750 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CME shares. Argus raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (down from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.80.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 7,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.35, for a total value of $1,501,899.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,256 shares in the company, valued at $6,153,999.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 1,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.52, for a total value of $211,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,241 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,336.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 7,140 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.35, for a total transaction of $1,501,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,153,999.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,640 shares of company stock worth $10,676,444. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Trading Down 1.6 %

CME stock opened at $200.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.52. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $177.04 and a one year high of $223.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $210.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.06. CME Group had a net margin of 56.84% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 52.33%.

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Stories

