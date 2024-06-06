Capital International Investors Trims Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Capital International Investors cut its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,126,010 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,100,230 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman comprises 1.2% of Capital International Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Capital International Investors owned about 0.07% of Northrop Grumman worth $5,208,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 10.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,488,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,975,754,000 after acquiring an additional 410,736 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 3.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,194,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,846,289,000 after buying an additional 142,036 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,271,466 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,063,364,000 after acquiring an additional 80,887 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,244,324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $547,739,000 after acquiring an additional 79,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,174,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $517,028,000 after acquiring an additional 502,060 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Alembic Global Advisors raised Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $532.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $514.33.

Shares of NOC opened at $442.34 on Thursday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $414.56 and a one year high of $496.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $465.72 and a 200 day moving average of $464.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.35.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.49. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $2.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.62%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

