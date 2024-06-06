Capital International Investors Trims Holdings in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Capital International Investors cut its holdings in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,991,820 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 165,383 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned approximately 3.76% of MakeMyTrip worth $187,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMYT. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 449.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC bought a new position in MakeMyTrip in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in MakeMyTrip in the 3rd quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new position in MakeMyTrip in the 3rd quarter worth about $290,000. 51.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MakeMyTrip Price Performance

MMYT opened at $81.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.65. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $89.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MMYT. Macquarie cut shares of MakeMyTrip from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th.

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

Featured Articles

