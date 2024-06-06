Capital International Investors Reduces Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Capital International Investors lessened its holdings in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,680,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 455,002 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 0.07% of OneMain worth $427,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of OneMain during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

OMF has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on OneMain from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JMP Securities lowered their price target on OneMain from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stephens lowered their price target on OneMain from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of OneMain from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.38.

In other OneMain news, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total value of $379,725.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,051,550.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $976,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,183,281. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total transaction of $379,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,525 shares in the company, valued at $6,051,550.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OMF stock opened at $48.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.72. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.59. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $53.65.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.07. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.67%. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.09%.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

