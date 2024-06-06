Capital International Investors Increases Position in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,115,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,794 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned 3.66% of Endava worth $164,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Endava during the 3rd quarter worth $313,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Endava during the 3rd quarter valued at about $280,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Endava by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Endava during the 3rd quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Endava by 3.8% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 87,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,004,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares during the period. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DAVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Endava from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Endava from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. HSBC upgraded shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Endava from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Endava from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.41.

Endava Stock Performance

NYSE DAVA opened at $26.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.44. Endava plc has a 52-week low of $25.14 and a 52-week high of $81.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21 and a beta of 1.21.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $221.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.59 million. Endava had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 5.69%. On average, analysts predict that Endava plc will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Endava Company Profile

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

