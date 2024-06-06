Capital International Investors Has $152.14 Million Stock Position in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG)

Capital International Investors lessened its holdings in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,524,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605,469 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned about 1.14% of TPG worth $152,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in TPG by 327.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in TPG in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in TPG in the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of TPG during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of TPG in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPG opened at $41.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.15. The company has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -293.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. TPG Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.03 and a 1-year high of $47.20.

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $512.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.87 million. TPG had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The business’s revenue was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that TPG Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. TPG’s dividend payout ratio is -1,171.34%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TPG shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of TPG from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of TPG in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on TPG from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet downgraded TPG from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on TPG from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

TPG Company Profile

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

