Capital International Investors Grows Holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,323,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,707 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Globant were worth $315,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLOB. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 289.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 960,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $228,659,000 after buying an additional 714,162 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Globant during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,922,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 155.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 611,061 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $120,898,000 after buying an additional 371,628 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 705,090 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $167,797,000 after buying an additional 189,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 405,124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $96,411,000 after buying an additional 160,616 shares during the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on GLOB. HSBC dropped their price target on Globant from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Globant from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Globant from $273.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim began coverage on Globant in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.94.

Globant Stock Performance

Shares of GLOB opened at $153.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.40. Globant S.A. has a one year low of $151.82 and a one year high of $251.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $180.80 and its 200-day moving average is $210.26.

Globant Profile

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Featured Articles

