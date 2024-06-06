Capital International Investors Buys 5,103 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,521,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,103 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned 0.38% of Waste Management worth $272,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WM. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on WM. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $207.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.61.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of WM opened at $204.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $208.46 and its 200-day moving average is $195.76. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.71 and a fifty-two week high of $214.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.23. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 49.10%.

About Waste Management

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.