Capital International Investors Buys 48,938 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,134,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,938 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned 7.72% of CRISPR Therapeutics worth $384,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 136,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,536,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,360,000 after buying an additional 1,372,986 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $38,661,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Baker Chad R grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Baker Chad R now owns 98,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,167,000 after buying an additional 46,420 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRSP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.46.

CRSP stock opened at $59.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.57. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a fifty-two week low of $37.55 and a fifty-two week high of $91.10.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.53 million. The business’s revenue was down 99.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.51 EPS for the current year.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 2,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total transaction of $219,206.26. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 60,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,701,078.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 9,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total value of $767,104.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,941,953.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 2,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total transaction of $219,206.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 60,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,701,078.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,709 shares of company stock worth $3,865,228. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

