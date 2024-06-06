Capital International Investors Acquires 78,958 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,283,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,958 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned about 11.29% of Burlington Stores worth $1,416,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BURL. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 114.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Homestead Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the third quarter worth approximately $84,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Burlington Stores

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 5,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total transaction of $1,131,831.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,765,542.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of BURL opened at $235.41 on Thursday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.66 and a 12-month high of $243.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $197.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.38. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BURL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $209.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $233.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $258.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.87.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

