Capital International Investors Acquires 64,001 Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,518,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,001 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned about 3.80% of Concentrix worth $247,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNXC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Concentrix by 381.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Concentrix by 146.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Concentrix in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Concentrix by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Concentrix by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on CNXC shares. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Concentrix in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $121.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

Insider Activity

In other Concentrix news, CEO Christopher A. Caldwell bought 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.59 per share, for a total transaction of $49,131.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 239,128 shares in the company, valued at $13,053,997.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,679 shares of company stock worth $98,546. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $61.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.22 and its 200-day moving average is $77.24. Concentrix Co. has a 52-week low of $53.89 and a 52-week high of $106.10. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.60.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.03). Concentrix had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Concentrix Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.303 per share. This is a positive change from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. Concentrix’s payout ratio is 24.95%.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

