Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Cantaloupe Stock Up 0.4 %
Cantaloupe stock opened at $6.94 on Monday. Cantaloupe has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $12.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.96.
About Cantaloupe
