Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 222.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 100,631 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $18,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CNI traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $126.56. The company had a trading volume of 248,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,750. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $80.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.90. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $134.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.69.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.81%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.05.

Canadian National Railway Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

