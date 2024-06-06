Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Upgraded at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Free Report) (NYSE:CM) from a hold rating to a moderate buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

CM has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$73.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$70.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$67.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$69.09.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Down 0.2 %

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Announces Dividend

Shares of TSE CM opened at C$67.49 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$66.53 and a 200 day moving average price of C$63.57. The stock has a market cap of C$63.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of C$47.44 and a 52-week high of C$69.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.21%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

