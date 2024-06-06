Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD) Shares Purchased by 360 Financial Inc.

360 Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,761 shares during the period. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF accounts for approximately 5.5% of 360 Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. 360 Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.44% of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF worth $12,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 198.7% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 11,998 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 67,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 8,441 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:SYLD traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $69.52. The company had a trading volume of 64,348 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.42. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.89.

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

