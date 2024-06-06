Caldwell Partners International (OTCMKTS:CWLPF) Trading Up 9.6%

The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWLPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 9.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.64 and last traded at $0.64. Approximately 2,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 5,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

Caldwell Partners International Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.57 and its 200 day moving average is $0.56.

About Caldwell Partners International

The Caldwell Partners International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides candidate research and sourcing services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and other European countries. The company offers retained executive and board search solutions; professional search; on-demand talent acquisition augmentation solutions; and talent strategy and assessment tools.

