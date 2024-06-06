Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Sells 7,148 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 213,765 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,148 shares during the quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $7,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 836.4% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 2,294.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of ENB opened at $36.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.54. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $38.37. The company has a market capitalization of $77.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 13.59%. On average, analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.677 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 136.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

