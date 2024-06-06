Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,321,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,319,000. abrdn plc raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 872.0% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 121,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,795,000 after purchasing an additional 109,275 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at $3,703,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 152,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,060,000 after buying an additional 35,921 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Charles River Laboratories International

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.97, for a total value of $295,968.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,276 shares in the company, valued at $5,282,953.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Up 2.8 %

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $216.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.40. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.65 and a 1-year high of $275.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.22. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.24 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRL. Citigroup increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.17.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

