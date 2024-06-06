BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Price Target Cut to $100.00

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperformer rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on DOOO. Desjardins upped their target price on BRP from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded BRP from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on BRP from $114.00 to $108.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BRP presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $124.67.

BRP Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $63.13 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.27. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.35. BRP has a fifty-two week low of $57.15 and a fifty-two week high of $92.74.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. BRP had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 101.72%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BRP will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRP Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRP

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOOO. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of BRP by 66.7% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BRP in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of BRP by 232.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BRP by 31.4% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of BRP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

Featured Articles

