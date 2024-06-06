Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Shares Sold by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,055,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 49,220 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Brookfield Business Partners were worth $21,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 1.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,779,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,455,000 after purchasing an additional 128,970 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 166,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 160,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 6,290 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 98,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 11,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 19.3% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 81,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 13,155 shares during the period. 85.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.59. 9,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,505. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.53 and its 200 day moving average is $20.01. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $12.22 and a 1 year high of $23.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Brookfield Business Partners ( NYSE:BBU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 7.08%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.92%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Business Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments.

